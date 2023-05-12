New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - May 12th, 2023 | Game 6

The New York Knicks survived a big scare in Game 5 to escape with a 112-103 win against the Miami Heat. New York’s 19-point lead melted to two points late in the fourth quarter but held on behind the heroics of Jalen Brunson.

Brunson played all 48 minutes and finished with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with just one turnover. When the Knicks desperately needed someone to extend their season, the lefty point guard carried them.

Julius Randle had an efficient night, totaling 24 points on 7-13 shooting, including 4-7 from behind the arc. RJ Barrett also stepped up big-time, supporting Brunson with 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The New York Knicks will be hoping for more of the same output from their Big 3 for Game 6 on Friday.

Jimmy Butler was held to his lowest output in the playoffs with just 19 points in 43 minutes. He added nine assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Heat fans will expect another jaw-dropping performance from “Jimmy Buckets” when they try to close out the Knicks in Game 6.

Duncan Robinson probably had his best game for Miami this season. He had 17 points off the bench, hitting 6-13 shots, including 5-10 from behind the arc.

The Heat showed their trademark resilience by rallying in the fourth quarter to inch within two points of the New York Knicks. Miami just couldn’t get it done as Jalen Brunson made timely baskets and orchestrated New York’s offense with efficiency.

Where to watch

Game 6 of the series between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat will start at 7:30 PM ET. ESPN will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The New York Knicks were desperate to stay alive in the playoffs. It showed in their determination to attack the paint, which helped them to 40 free throws, which was more than double the Miami Heat’s total.

The Knicks also outrebounded the Heat 50-34, including 14-11 in offensive boards. New York was quicker in scrambles for 50/50 balls and played with more sense of urgency. The Knicks decisively took advantage of every opportunity to score and outscored the Heat 29-5 in points off turnovers.

They have to maintain the same mindset, especially on the road against the Heat.

The Miami Heat are unbeaten at home in the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t touch them on their home floor while the Knicks are still trying to beat them.

Jimmy Butler has been spectacular in front of Heat fans and could have a big scoring night after hitting just 19 points in Game 5.

Game prediction

Spread: Heat (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 208.5

Moneyline: Knicks (+170) vs. Heat (-200)

The Miami Heat will maintain their perfect record at home and eke out a win against the New York Knicks. Jimmy Butler may have another big night as he did against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 to close out the top-seeded team in the NBA.

Miami Heat 110, New York Knicks 107

