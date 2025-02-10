Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Bucks? Latest on Warriors star's availability (Feb. 10)

Jimmy Butler will suit up for the Golden State Warriors in their crucial matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Warriors’ newest star is not listed on the team’s injury report ahead of the highly anticipated clash. Meanwhile, apart from Jonathan Kuminga, the only other Warrior on the injury report is Steph Curry, who is listed as "questionable" due to left quad soreness.

Butler made an immediate impact in his Warriors debut on Saturday, delivering a vintage all-around performance. The veteran forward showcased his two-way brilliance, playing a key role in Golden State’s 132-111 comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The former Miami Heat star finished with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes. He shot an efficient 7 of 12 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range.

Head coach Steve Kerr is thrilled to have Butler on the roster, not just for his skillset but also for his infectious energy, which he believes will serve as a source of inspiration for the team.

"That’s the key to me. It’s the swagger he gives us," Kerr said after win against the Bulls. "He gives confidence to the rest of the group, including Steph and Draymond…This is the whole point of the deal, to inject that confidence and presence Jimmy brings."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler has already played against the Bucks once this season when he was with the Miami Heat. In that game, the former Bulls star recorded a stat line of 23 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, Feb. 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the action live on NBCS-BA and FDSWI for local coverage. Pre-game analysis will begin an hour before tip-off. Additionally, the game will be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

