Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Bulls? Latest on Steph Curry's new star teammate's franchise debut (Feb. 8)

Jimmy Butler is set to make his Golden State Warriors debut on Saturday in an interconference matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The veteran forward is not listed on the team’s injury report, meaning the Warriors will begin this new era with Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all available to play.

Butler recently joined the Warriors as part of a blockbuster five-team trade. Now, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career, the former Miami Heat star has his sights set firmly on capturing his first NBA championship.

"I would like to say that I am a winner," Butler said. "I haven’t won ‘it’ but I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win ‘it’ - it being a championship."

Jimmy Butler has established himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way players. He is widely regarded as one of the best playoff performers of the modern era. However, despite his postseason brilliance, he has yet to capture an NBA championship.

Now with the Warriors, the former Chicago Bulls star has a prime opportunity to chase his first title, especially alongside Stephen Curry. That said, Butler and the Warriors still have significant ground to make up in the remaining 31 regular season games.

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr is confident that integrating Butler into the team’s system won’t be a major challenge. He believes that the veteran forward’s talent will naturally fit within their style of play.

"He’s (Butler) a great player," Kerr said. "All great players, they figure out how to play with other great players so I’m not too worried about him fitting in with his teammates."

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Bulls game will be broadcast live on NBCS-BA (local) and CHSN (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

