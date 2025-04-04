Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Apr. 4)

Jimmy Butler is available to play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Golden State Warriors will host the third-seeded team in the West at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

With six games remaining, the Warriors roster is mostly healthy, with just Gary Payton II listed on the injury report ahead of the matchup against Denver.

Butler has been exceptional for the Bay Area-based team since his arrival in early February. The former Miami Heat star has seamlessly transitioned into the Steve Kerr's system giving the DubNation hopes for a deep playoff run.

According to StatMuse, Butler has been averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists since joining the Warriors. He has played 24 games for the Dubs and has proved his worth on both ends of the court.

He has become the perfect co-star that Steph Curry and the Dubs needed. Butler is a major scoring threat for any team and draws attention from the players, which in turn creates more space for the baby-faced assasin to work his magic.

Moreover, his ability to create his shot and get to the charity stripe has provided the Dubs with consistent points in off-Steph minutes, giving the aging superstar extra time to rest during games.

Jimmy Butler's stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Jimmy Butler has always delivered a good performance against the Denver Nuggets. According to StatMuse, the six-time All-Star has played 25 games against the Mile High City and has averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

His highest-scoring game against the Nuggets was on Dec. 27, 2017. Butler then played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and dropped 39 points en route to a 128-125 win.

What to expect from the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets?

The matchup on Friday is shaping up to be an exciting for fans. The Dubs are on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to stack as many wins as possible in the final stretch before the playoffs.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, are on a two-game losing skid and will try to get back to their winning ways to avoid giving up their spot to the LA Lakers, who are right at their necks.

