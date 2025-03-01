Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Warriors star's availability (Mar. 1)

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday due to a mid-back spasm. The veteran forward played in the Warriors' 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday and dropped a stat line of five points, four rebounds, seven assists and one block.

Ad

Butler's addition has brought a fresh energy to Golden State's season. Under head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are currently riding a five-game winning streak and have risen to the seventh spot in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For Butler, the ultimate goal this season is to secure a championship with the Warriors. The former Miami Heat star has recently expressed how quickly he has adapted to Golden State's system and made it clear that he's fully committed to the team's success.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"No. I know the caliber of player I am. It’s never about anything but winning with me and it’s never about anything but winning with the guys around this locker room," Butler said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Butler has suited up for the Warriors in eight games so far after arriving in the Bay Area via trade. He is averaging 16.4 points on 51.3% shooting from the field, including 28.0% from beyond the arc. The former Chicago Bulls star is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers game will take place on Saturday, Mar. 1, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Sixers game will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN+ while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.