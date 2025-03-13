Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Mar. 13)

Jimmy Butler is expected to lace up for the Golden State Warriors showdown against crosstown rivals, the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center on Thursday. The versatile forward has fast become the team's vital cog as they have now rekindled their hopes of winning a championship — the first for Butler if the Warriors go the distance.

Butler was not listed in the team's updated injury list ahead of the marquee clash against the likes of prolific scorers, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Since his arrival to the West Coast outfit, the 36-year-old has been averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 13 games. His presence will be a boost for Golden State's frontcourt alongside seasoned veteran Draymond Green.

Steph Curry makes feelings clear on the 'noise' about Jimmy Butler's fit with the Warriors

Earlier, Steph Curry shut down all rumors of the 'noise' surrounding Jimmy Butler's fit with the Golden State Warriors. The 4x NBA champion made it clear on 95.7 The Game when talking to Matt Steinmetz and Daryle Johnson how he had zero reservations about Butler’s persona before the two became teammates. Per NBC Bay Area News:

“There’s noise everywhere. I hear everything. I try to filter through everything to know what’s real and what’s not. I talked to Draymond [Green], I talked to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy, who was [Butler’s] veteran [with the Chicago Bulls] back in the day, and they spoke so highly of who Jimmy was.”

The Butler trade has worked out brilliantly so far as the Warriors have propped up 12 wins in their 13 games when the two-way wing has taken the floor. The question will be if the Warriors can make a deeper run this season after their solid surge after the blockbuster trade.

