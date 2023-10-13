Jimmy Butler didn't participate in the Miami Heat's October 10 win over the Charlotte Hornets. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler will also be unavailable for the Heat on Friday, Oct. 13, when they face the San Antonio Spurs.

Due to a dental procedure, Butler will reportedly miss his team's second preseason game. The veteran wing played a significant role in Miami's run to the NBA Finals last season and spent the summer waiting for his team to acquire Damian Lillard via a trade.

However, Lillard ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks, and now, Butler will be facing a heavy workload in the coming season. As such, coach Erik Spoelstra will need to manage his star players' minutes during the early stages of the season. Butler's dental work has likely come at a good time, as it will ensure that he gets some additional rest before the new season begins.

Teams around the NBA have been resting their star players to begin preseason basketball. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid is yet to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. LeBron James has suited up once in three games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With that in mind, Heat fans shouldn't be concerned that Jimmy Butler isn't playing and should focus on the younger talents that will take to the court.

Jimmy Butler reminds NBA fans of his human side

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jimmy Butler reminded NBA fans of his human side. Butler was asked about his goals outside of becoming a champion, to which he responded:

“I just like to do stuff other people get the opportunity to do,” Butler said. “Not everybody can be a 6' 8" NBA player. But everybody could be a ball boy if they wanted to. I’m just like everybody else.

"I want to take my kids to school and go to these parent-teacher conferences. Don’t let the NBA title fool you. Because that’s the least of who I am.”

Butler is among the most talented players in the NBA. The veteran wing is widely seen as a top-10 player in the league and has been dominant in recent years.

However, it's clear that Jimmy Butler also enjoys his life off the court. The physical wing is a keen lover of coffee and is a devoted family man. As such, Butler's response shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

The Miami Heat will hope that Butler is available for their October 15 contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Otherwise, fans may need to wait until Oct. 18 against the Brooklyn Nets to see the Heat star back on an NBA court.