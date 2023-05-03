Is Joel Embiid playing against the Celtics? Latest injury update on 76ers' star ahead of matchup (3rd May 2023)

Fresh off winning his first MVP, Joel Embiid is primed and on track to return to action for Game 2 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @Stadium. After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.”Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.” Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Joel Embiid was sidelined for the elimination game against the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round series and in Game 1 of the semifinals round due to a Grade 1 LCL sprain which he sustained after contesting a shot by the Nets' Cam Thomas. After the contest, Embiid tripped over Thomas' legs and got entangled in the process as he was seen hobbling on the court afterwards.

Prior to Game 1 of the second-round series, Joel Embiid's Grade 1 LCL sprain was believed to be more serious but was still listed as doubtful in the injury report. as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

During a team shootaround last Saturday, 76ers' coach Doc Rivers provided his perspective on Embiid's status before Game 1 against the Celtics.

"There is no latest. Obviously, doctors looked at him... he didn’t do anything today,” Rivers said. “I’ll say this; if I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful, but we’ll see."

With Embiid finally set to return tonight against Boston, the league MVP will look to celebrate his award by helping his team secure a 2-0 series lead before heading to Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid's Regular Season Numbers for the MVP award

It was a neck-and-neck race for the MVP award as it boiled down to Joel Embiid against Nikola Jokic during the final months of the regular season.

After years of being the runner-up for the award, Joel finally got one after seasons of being one of the most dominant big men in the league.

In arguably his best season yet, Embiid averaged 33.1 points per game on 54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from three-point range, 85.7% with his free throws, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks while logging 34.6 minutes in the 66 games he has played.

His overall shooting numbers have gone up, minus his three-point shooting, which is down from his previous season numbers at 37.1%. He has also increased his average in blocks from his previous season numbers at 1.5 per game.

Embiid's elite rim protection and perimeter defense made a strong case for the All-Star to win his first MVP ahead of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, which was an interesting debate at the time.

