Who was Heather Walker? Tributes pour in as beloved Boston Celtics Executive dies aged 52

Heather Walker, a long-time employee of the Boston Celtics, tragically passed away at the age of 52. The Celtics executive lost her battle with brain cancer, something she was fighting against for two years.

The Celtics lost one of their most loyal employees as Walker worked for the organization since the start of the 2006-07 season. She was the team's Vice President of Public Relations.

Walker's story came to an unfortunate end and has affected many people in her life. Not only was she an important part of the NBA team, but Heather Walker was also a good friend who's touched the lives of many people.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heather Walker was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer

Back in July 2021, the Boston Celtics executive was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. It is a fast-growing brain tumor that gives patients a life expectancy of around 16 months.

She was treated at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, where she also started her own fund for Glioblastoma Research.

Walker was with the Celtics for almost 17 years and she did a great job. Due to this, it's no surprise that the NBA team posted a heartwarming tribute to her. The Celtics also changed their profile picture with Heather Walker's initials.

Boston Celtics @celtics Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. https://t.co/bUGiaL53A1

Move4Heather, a Facebook page that sponsored Walker's fund, also shared a heartbreaking post regarding her tragedy.

Marcus Smart, a Celtics guard, had nothing but wonderful words for Heather.

You may be interested in reading: “He is giving me all the signs that he wants out of Boston” - Former Celtics star makes bold claim about Jaylen Brown

Smart praised Walker's professional skills and offered condolences to her family.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Marcus Smart shares his memories of Heather Walker, a long-time member of the #Celtics organization who lost her battle with brain cancer on Wednesday. Marcus Smart shares his memories of Heather Walker, a long-time member of the #Celtics organization who lost her battle with brain cancer on Wednesday. https://t.co/FGIn8L07Hw

Jayson Tatum also shared his thoughts regarding Heather Walker. Like Smart, Tatum also praised her and said that she made his life very easy.

Celtics on CLNS @CelticsCLNS Jayson Tatum & Marcus Smart remember Heather Walker, the Celtics vice president of public relations, who died on Wednesday at 52 after a battle with brain cancer



"Heather was great. When I got here, she made my life very, very easy. She was just so loving and caring. Every day." Jayson Tatum & Marcus Smart remember Heather Walker, the Celtics vice president of public relations, who died on Wednesday at 52 after a battle with brain cancer"Heather was great. When I got here, she made my life very, very easy. She was just so loving and caring. Every day." https://t.co/XcQ8Bpx7bH

The Miami Heat, despite being one of the Celtics' biggest rivals in the East, tweeted about the tragedy.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Our condolences and prayers are with Walker’s family and friends, and the We are saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Celtics Vice President of Public Relations Heather Walker.Our condolences and prayers are with Walker’s family and friends, and the @celtics organization. We are saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Celtics Vice President of Public Relations Heather Walker.Our condolences and prayers are with Walker’s family and friends, and the @celtics organization.

Many social users who personally knew the Celtics executive also talked positively about her.

Sherri Carpineto @CarpinetoSherri @CelticsCLNS @celtics She radiated kindness grace and joy and always had time to stop and chat at pick up or drop off at school. My boys the same ages as her girls, it’s not lost on me how much has been lost and yet what a legacy she leaves behind @CelticsCLNS @celtics She radiated kindness grace and joy and always had time to stop and chat at pick up or drop off at school. My boys the same ages as her girls, it’s not lost on me how much has been lost and yet what a legacy she leaves behind ♥️

michaeljwhelan @mikejwhelan

Its with sad news that I mourn the passing of a dear friend Heather Walker, an exec for the Boston Celtics. A wonderful human being, kind spirit who battled courageously. My love hate relationship with the Celtics was always a joke since my dad was w/ the Knicks CANCER UPDATEIts with sad news that I mourn the passing of a dear friend Heather Walker, an exec for the Boston Celtics. A wonderful human being, kind spirit who battled courageously. My love hate relationship with the Celtics was always a joke since my dad was w/ the Knicks CANCER UPDATE Its with sad news that I mourn the passing of a dear friend Heather Walker, an exec for the Boston Celtics. A wonderful human being, kind spirit who battled courageously. My love hate relationship with the Celtics was always a joke since my dad was w/ the Knicks 😥

Many Celtics fans wanted their team to beat the Atlanta Hawks in honor of Walker's memory. The Celtics, who wore Heather Walker warmup shirts before the game, ended up beating the Hawks and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Some have pointed out that anyone can donate to fund the research started by the late Celtics executive.

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach



danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?fr_id=… twitter.com/celtics/status… Boston Celtics @celtics Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on. https://t.co/bUGiaL53A1 Incredibly sad news for anyone who ever crossed paths with her. The Heather Walker Fund for Glioblastoma Research at Dana Farber has raised more than $600K. We should all be so kind as Heather, and we can start today by donating here: Incredibly sad news for anyone who ever crossed paths with her. The Heather Walker Fund for Glioblastoma Research at Dana Farber has raised more than $600K. We should all be so kind as Heather, and we can start today by donating here:danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?fr_id=… twitter.com/celtics/status…

Before her career with the Celtics, Walker worked as the Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events for The Rack. She performed this role for 10 years, right before she joined the NBA team.

You may be interested in reading: "The Celtics Are The Team To Beat" - Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley crown Boston as the favorites to come out of the East

Walker attended Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts, where she took classes in criminology. She later enrolled in the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

Poll : 0 votes