"The Celtics Are The Team To Beat"- Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley crown Boston as the favorites to come out of the East

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley believe the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference following their series win over Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics closed Atlanta out in six games. They beat the Hawks 128-120 in Game 6 on the road behind 30-point outings from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

O'Neal and Barkley reflected on the C's roster and their chances after Thursday's Game 6 win on "Inside The NBA." Here's what O'Neal said:

"You always marvel over anybody's one-two punch and the one-two punch for the Boston Celtics did what they're supposed to do. One had 30, the other had 32 and the others played well."

Barkley added:

"Boston's got a terrific team. They are the favorite in the Eastern Conference right now."

Boston was slightly lenient against the Hawks, which forced the series to stretch to six games. They blew a fourth-quarter lead in Game 5 at home and got outplayed in Game 3 on the road.

However, Shaquille O'Neal believes that won't be the case against the Philadelphia 76ers. He reckons it will be a tough series, but one Boston will be more motivated to play with MVP favorite Joel Embiid on the other side.

Boston also appears to have a more complete team on paper. They have arguably the most consistent one-two punch in the league with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players can drop 30 apiece while also getting their teammates involved. They did that in most games during their first series against the Hawks and in the regular season.

Boston Celtics will be the favorites to beat the Philadelphia 76ers

The Boston Celtics will be unfazed by taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semis. 76ers star Joel Embiid will likely play through a knee injury this series. Meanwhile, the C's have the personnel to limit the Sixers' offense.

Boston also has the offensive firepower the 76ers may not have answers to. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have played at an MVP-caliber level all year, including their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia has players like PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris to man Boston's superstars, but that may not be enough. Blitzing the two Jays' with double-teams won't be ideal, as the Celtics have reliable scoring options like Al Horford, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

StatMuse @statmuse Best record against Embiid by a team:

.645 — Boston Celtics



Best record against Embiid by a player (min. 10 games):

.737 — Al Horford Best record against Embiid by a team:.645 — Boston Celtics Best record against Embiid by a player (min. 10 games):.737 — Al Horford https://t.co/IxhH5fOerL

Boston will likely take their chances by doubling Joel Embiid and leaving others open on the perimeter. The Sixers don't have the scoring depth outside of Embiid, with only Maxey as one of their more consistent performers. While Harden has struggled with his lack of burst over the last two years, Harris has been streaky.

