Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers will look to restore parity when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals tonight.

The 76ers had a 2-1 lead over the Hawks, but Nate McMillan's team conjured improbable comebacks in Games 4 and 5 to put their noses ahead in their Round 2 matchup.

Joel Embiid's fitness has been a major talking point throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs, so fans will be curious to know his status ahead of this pivotal clash.

Will Joel Embiid be available for Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 6 clash against the Atlanta Hawks. However, Embiid is expected to play tonight and will take to the court in all likelihood.

Embiid suffered a partial right lateral meniscus tear in the Round 1 series against the Washington Wizards. The 76ers feared that there would be a relapse during the first and second quarters of Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks, as the Cameroonian big had to retreat to the locker room to receive medical attention.

Joel Embiid looked far from his usual best when he returned to action. He missed all of his 12 field goal attempts as the Atlanta Hawks managed to hold home-court advantage and win the game 103-100.

Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Game 6, as he has been all series. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 17, 2021

However, the 2020-21 season MVP candidate bounced back in style in Game 5, registering a stat line of 37 points and 13 rebounds in 39 minutes of action. But the Atlanta Hawks ended up winning the match, erasing a whopping 26-point deficit for a comeback victory.

Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet (37 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK) on his way to the top of Wednesday's #NBAFantasy leaderboard! 📊 pic.twitter.com/llQtFupa2y — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) June 17, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a precarious situation, facing a second-round exit against the underdogs Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers finished the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference and were seen as one of the strong title contenders. But their season will end on a disastrous note if they lose tonight.

It will be difficult for the Philadelphia 76ers to come up with a win on the road against a buoyant Atlanta Hawks outfit. They could almost certainly need Joel Embiid at his best to force a Game 7 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Edited by BH