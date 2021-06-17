NBA Rumors: Some members of Zion Williamson's family raise doubts regarding New Orleans Pelicans future

Zion Williamson is a name that doesn't come up often in NBA rumors, considering the fact that he is under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans until the 2022-23 season.

However, with Stan Van Gundy's firing and the potential departure of starting point guard Lonzo Ball, it seems like the New Orleans Pelicans are going through a tumultuous phase. The latest reports suggest the turmoil and failure to make the postseason might lead Williamson to explore other options.

NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans have been unable to put the right elements around Zion Williamson to make him happy

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson is one of the brightest prospects in the NBA

According to a recent report by The Athletic, certain members of Zion Williamson's family want him to see him on another team. NBA rumors suggest the New Orleans Pelicans have failed to put the right resources around him, which has irked his well-wishers.

Inside the end of Stan Van Gundy's days with the Pelicans and an ongoing battle to keep Zion Williamson happy @ShamsCharania, @joevardon & @WillGuillory on the factors in play around Zion ⤵️ https://t.co/NT9u3hlext — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 17, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2020-21 NBA season with an underwhelming 31-41 record, finishing in the 11th spot in the highly competitive Western Conference. They failed to qualify for the Play-In tournament, despite having a talented roster with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson himself.

Zion Williamson in NBA action for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Golden State Warriors

Zion Williamson had a great individual year, registering 27 points, 7 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an efficient 61% shooting from the field. He made the All-Star team and has acquired the status of being a fan-favorite in just his sophomore year. Williamson has lived up to the hype of being a No.1 overall pick, showcasing his talent on both ends of the floor.

If the NBA rumors turn out to be true, the New Orleans Pelicans will not only lose a budding star who has the potential to be an All-NBA player, but could also be the poster boy for the franchise for years to come.

Zion Williamson told us that he and RJ Barrett have discussed teaming up in the NBA a lot.



READ: https://t.co/ck6umzrm9u pic.twitter.com/Rp9NrlblAp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 17, 2021

Williamson has been in the NBA news since he was a player coming out of high school, and there is a high chance of him being mentioned in the same breath as the biggest stars in the league.

The New Orleans Pelicans will take comfort in the fact that they control Zion Williamson's contract situation for at least three more years. But GM David Griffin and NOLA will have to put the right talent around their main man and keep him happy if they are to avoid a repeat of the infamous Anthony Davis debacle.

