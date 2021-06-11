3 teams that should trade for Kemba Walker in the 2021 NBA offseason

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Boston Celtics are looking to move on from Kemba Walker. The former Charlotte Hornets point guard has flattered to deceive during his Celtics stint so far, and it looks like a departure is on the cards in the upcoming off-season.

Walker is a brilliant player on the offensive end, and many teams will look to secure his signature if the U-Conn Huskies product is made available in trade talks.

3 teams that could benefit from adding Kemba Walker to their roster in the summer

The apparent reason behind the Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker discord is the former president of basketball operations' decision to trade the diminutive guard, which didn't sit well with him. The Celtics also want to move on from him because of his drop in production and efficiency.

On that note, here are three teams that should trade for Kemba Walker in the 2021 NBA off-season:

#3 - New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball-Zion Williamson has been a fruitful partnership for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will have a decision to make on Lonzo Ball this off-season. The point guard is set to receive multiple offers in the summer, and keeping him could be a relatively costly affair, considering the potential difference between his production and salary.

Kemba Walker and Celtics are likely to end their relationship this offseason, per B/R’s @Farbod_E



Danny Ainge tried to trade Kemba last year for Jrue Holiday



More 👉 https://t.co/xWGqnvrFWj pic.twitter.com/5j4yZObtUO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2021

A safer bet would be to trade for Kemba Walker, a 4-time All-Star who is a seasoned scorer and playmaker.

Lonzo Ball-Zion Williamson has been a fruitful partnership for the New Orleans Pelicans, but Walker and the 2019 no. 1 overall draft pick can strike an even better one.

#2 - New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been looking to sign a star since Carmelo Anthony's departure

The New York Knicks used RJ Barrett and Julius Randle as primary facilitators in the 2020-21 NBA season, as Elfrid Payton was unable to step up in the role of a pure point guard.

Derrick Rose is the only quality option the Knicks have on their roster in that position. If Kemba Walker does indeed become available, it will be a no-brainer for Tom Thibodeau's team to sign the Boston Celtics star.

The Knicks have been looking to sign a star since Carmelo Anthony's departure, and Kemba Walker could be their best bet in years.

#1 - Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's decision to acquire a third star before the 2021 NBA playoffs misfired, as Victor Oladipo was unable to suit up for a single game in the postseason due to injury.

Oladipo is a free agent in the summer. Looking at his injury history and relative drop in production, the Miami Heat will be better off not signing him to a new deal.

Report: Miami Heat could target C.J. McCollum if they miss out on Damian Lillard https://t.co/7hbtW26s5x — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 6, 2021

A potential option they could explore is the addition of Kemba Walker, who will bring in much-needed offensive firepower.

The Miami Heat have been actively looking to add an All-Star level guard since the previous off-season, and Kemba Walker could really be the answer to their problem.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh