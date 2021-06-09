3 superstars best positioned to win a title next season after being knocked out in Round 1 of 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA playoffs saw a number of superstars getting knocked out in the first round itself. LeBron James was eliminated from the first round of the post-season for the first time in his career, while stars like Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic bowed out despite putting in some stellar performances.

However, all these stars and their teams will have an opportunity to reset in the off-season and come back with a vengeance in the 2021-22 NBA season.

3 players who have the best prospects of winning the championship in the 2021-22 season after getting knocked out in the 2021 NBA Playoffs first round

The 2021 off-season is expected to be a busy one, as several contenders will be looking to strengthen their rosters by browsing both players available via trade or free agents.

The superstars who were eliminated in the first round of this year's NBA Playoffs will expect their respective front offices to surround them with other A-listers and peripheral talent to give them the best chance of winning a ring next season.

On that note, here are three superstars who are expected to be best positioned to win a championship despite going out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs:

#3 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Despite averaging 35 points, 10 assists and close to 8 rebounds, Luka Doncic ended up on the losing side in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs. The LA Clippers came back from 3-2 down to knock the Dallas Mavericks out of the playoffs for the second year running.

The Dallas Mavericks are a solid organization known to make ambitious moves in the market, and they will certainly try to put more talent around Doncic in the summer. However, it is going to be difficult, considering they are hard-capped and will have to potentially move Kristaps Porzingis (3 years, $100 million left on his contract).

Luka Doncic by quarter this playoffs:



1Q: 85 PTS, 54 FG%, 48 3P%

2Q: 71 PTS, 62 FG%, 57 3P%

3Q: 54 PTS, 44 FG%, 32 3P%

4Q: 40 PTS, 35 FG%, 28 3P%



You can’t run the offense every single possession and not get tired. He needs playmaking help. pic.twitter.com/yWAfbchEjN — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021

The situation still seems salvageable, though, and if they manage to trade Porzingis, they should have no problem convincing another star to join hands with Doncic.

#2 - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

After reaching the NBA finals in 2020, the Miami Heat were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Jimmy Butler drew a lot of criticism for his underwhelming performances, but his supporting cast were equally poor in the series.

The Miami Heat have the second-most cap space going into next season, and Pat Riley is arguably one of the best front office men in the NBA. The Heat will certainly bounce back next season by adding another bonafide superstar, and Jimmy Butler will have another opportunity to make a deep NBA playoffs run.

#1 - LeBron James

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James is 14-1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with the solitary loss coming in the 2021 postseason.

James and the LA Lakers had to deal with Anthony Davis' absence from the third quarter of Game 4, which ultimately led to the Phoenix Suns taking advantage of the situation and dispatching the LA franchise in six games.

Davis and James are among the most formidable superstar duos in the league. If they manage to be healthy in the 2022 NBA playoffs, there is no reason why James can't be in contention for championship No. 5.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh