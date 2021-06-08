Making a case for and against LA Lakers signing Alex Caruso on a long-term contract this off-season

Since arriving from the G-League, Alex Caruso has been an invaluable part of the LA Lakers.

He played a pivotal role in the Purple and Gold's NBA championship triumph in 2020. Caruso's exemplary defense and ability to play off the ball helped the team's star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis play their natural games to devastating effect.

With Caruso becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer, the LA Lakers have to make a decision to make about keeping him in their roster or letting him go, considering their tight cap situation.

On that note, let's have a look at why the LA Lakers should sign Alex Caruso for the next season and why they should not:

Why the LA Lakers should keep Alex Caruso going into the 2021-22 NBA season

Alex Caruso was on a two-year, $5.5 million contract he signed with the LA Lakers in 2019. However, he is expected to make much more in the upcoming off-season. That means the LA Lakers will have to pool most of their cap space in the event they decide to sign Caruso.

If Alex Caruso does intend to test the market, he will certainly be one of the most coveted role players available. The LA Lakers know that as well, considering the versatility the G-League alumni provides. Caruso can defend the no. 2 option on the opposition, run point with the second unit, finish in transition and can even act as a spot-up shooter on a low volume of attempts.

The Lakers are reportedly confident they can re-sign Alex Caruso, in part because he loves playing with LeBron James. https://t.co/oUoJbUImdV pic.twitter.com/EBpqxfoGFy — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) June 1, 2021

Therefore, it would almost certainly be a no-brainer for the LA Lakers to retain a player of Alex Caruso's quality. Apart from his on-court attributes, Caruso also provides intangibles like his on-court chemistry with LeBron James and the entire roster, something that would be difficult to replace.

Alex Caruso is a gritty guard who plays hard in defense, so head coach Frank Vogel will not want to lose a player like him.

Why the LA Lakers should not sign Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso is likely to command a contract at the non-taxpayer mid-level ($10.1 million) annually. With multiple teams expected to be involved, this figure could potentially rise up to the region of $12-13 million.

The LA Lakers have a host of unrestricted free agents they have to negotiate with - Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews and Markeiff Morris being some of the names. That would make it difficult for the 17-time champions to match offers for Alex Caruso.

Alex Caruso discussed his upcoming free agency and what factors will go into his decision.https://t.co/vSl95ZaTJO pic.twitter.com/L5pZoe1tip — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 5, 2021

Considering the LA Lakers' cash-strapped situation, it wouldn't make sense for them to pay a role player that kind of money.

Another factor that could dissuade Rob Pelinka and co. from bringing Alex Caruso back is the fact that the player is largely an unfinished product in the NBA. There is a likelihood that his production could drop in the next few seasons.

