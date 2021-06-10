NBA Trade Rumors: Myles Turner on Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets' radar

NBA trade rumors involving Myles Turner have picked up recently, especially after Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren's exit.

The young center is coming off a solid year in which he averaged 12 points and six rebounds and led the league in blocks per game with 3.4 rejections.

It doesn't come as a surprise that multiple teams are interested in acquiring the 25-year-old.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets register interest in Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner

According to J. Michael of Indystar, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets have shown significant interest in making a move for Myles Turner.

The athletic shot-blocker is under contract until 2022-23, but an NBA trade could still be on the cards in the summer.

"One league executive with knowledge of Bjorkgren's style called it 'fake positivity.' Others drew similar conclusions, describing his delivery as awkward at best."@ThisIsJMichael on where it all went wrong for #Pacers, Nate Bjorkgren:https://t.co/DvwNTwSYnA — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) June 10, 2021

NBA trade rumors had earlier suggested that the LA Lakers, New York Knicks, and the Boston Celtics had expressed their desire to make a move for Myles Turner.

These reports indicate that Turner might be expendable this off-season and could be one of many names to leave the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana #Pacers are expected to listen to trade offers for Myles Turner this offseason, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet. Among teams expected to have interest are the #Hornets, #Lakers, #Knicks, and #Celtics. Plenty of other suitors could pursue as well. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 3, 2021

The Indiana Pacers had a tumultuous 2020-21 NBA campaign, culminating in head coach Nate Bjorkgren's firing.

Despite having a core of players like Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, and Myles Turner himself, the Pacers finished with an underwhelming 34-38 record, getting knocked out by the Washington Wizards in the Play-In tournament.

Turner is one of the best shot-blockers in the league, apart from being a serviceable player on the offensive end.

Despite being a center, Turner is a league-average three-point shooter, a valuable asset in the modern NBA. He shot 33.5% from downtown on 4.4 attempts per game in the regular season, exhibiting his ability to knock down shots from the deep if needed.

The Charlotte Hornets are in desperate need of a center, considering they only have Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller for the position. Biyombo's production has been a worry for the Hornets in the last few seasons, while Zeller is way past his prime.

Landing Myles Turner would be an ideal scenario for the Hornets before the 2021/22 NBA season starts.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves already have Karl-Anthony Towns to man the center position. Still, if they end up getting Turner, they will have one of the most versatile and unique frontcourts in the league.

NBA trade rumors indicate that Myles Turner will be a wanted man in the off-season, and it will be intriguing to see which team ends up signing him.

