Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest injury update from Philadelphia 76ers (20th October)

The Philadelphia 76ers have played three preseason games and Joel Embiid has not played in any of them. The team is set to host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 20 to play their final preseason matchup. NBA fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Sixers have been under the microscope because of James Harden, who has requested a trade. As the team navigates the situation, reigning MVP Joel Embiid is expected to take on a heavier load.

The Sixers have been always careful about preserving Embiid's health and that he has not yet suited up in the preseason is further evidence. As they prepare for opening night, there is much optimism that the reigning MVP will be suiting up for the Sixers as they face the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid has been consistent in attending practices and since their last game will be played in front of their home crowd, he should suit up, unless there are last-minute changes.

Joel Embiid responds to James Harden's recent absence in Sixers practice

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a nest of disgruntled players between Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and now James Harden. It has been reported that Harden has been missing practices and there are no indications if he will be available to play on opening night.

In response to where Harden is, Joel Embiid tells reporters:

"I don't know. Maybe he has something to do. I'm not sure," said Embiid.

This will be the seventh year that Embiid will be playing in the NBA and he is seen at the height of his prime at 28 years old. Last season, his MVP averages were 33.1 points,10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He also has a good three-point shooting average for a big man at 38%.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are expected to miss James Harden on the court as opening night looms. The Philadelphia 76ers will be hosting the Damian Lillard-infused Milwaukee Bucks for their first game on October 26.