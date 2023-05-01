Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? | Latest injury update on Sixers' star ahead of matchup (May 1, 2023)

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has been listed as doubtful due to a right knee sprain ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. Embiid suffered the injury in Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round series matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

In an interview after the team's practice on Sunday, Sixers coach Doc Rivers gave an update regarding Embiid's recovery. The MVP finalist still has not done any running, but started shooting the ball. The Sixers are also happy with his progress from the injury.

"He did a little bit more, not much," Rivers said. "He didn't do any running or anything like that, just did some shooting and stuff, so he's better, yeah. He’s progressing."

Rivers added:

"There's been optimism all along, but there's also realism. You've got to be realistic and I just don't know. Still doubtful, but he's improving daily. That's good for us." (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Noah Levick @NoahLevick Top-of-the-key Joel Embiid 3s after Sixers practice: Top-of-the-key Joel Embiid 3s after Sixers practice: https://t.co/g4O2kgYuXp

It has been 10 days since Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee. Doc Rivers' update on Embiid was a little vague since it sounded like he's preparing to not have his best player for the majority of the series.

However, it's great to see Embiid on the court and taking shots with his teammates. The 29-year-old superstar seems to have unfortunate injuries in the postseason. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics is on May 1 at the TD Garden.

Joel Embiid's injury history in the postseason

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Joel Embiid has always been labeled as an injury-prone player since entering the NBA in 2014. Embiid has shaken the label off in the past three seasons, but his injuries seem to happen more often in the playoffs.

In the 2018 playoffs, Embiid was dealing with an orbital fracture and missed the first two games of the first round. He dealt with knee problems in the 2019 postseason, missing Game 3 of the first round due to knee soreness. He also battled a stomach virus and an upper respiratory illness in the second round against the Toronto Raptors.

The 2020 playoffs were no different as Embiid was dealing with an ankle injury throughout their first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics. He suffered a small lateral meniscus tear in the first round of the 2021 postseason.

Embiid was able to play through the injury, but the Philadelphia 76ers fell short against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In last year's playoffs, he suffered a concussion and another orbital fracture at the end of the first round. He went on to miss the first two games of their Eastern semis matchup against the Miami Heat.

