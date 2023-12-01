Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on MVP's status (Dec. 1)

Joel Embiid is questionable to face the Boston Celtics on Friday, as he's dealing with an illness. The Philadelphia 76ers have won one and lost one when facing the Celtics this season and will hope to take control of their season series against their fierce rivals.

Philadelphia will also be missing Danuel House, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Javonte Smart. Nicolas Batum and Jaden Springer are both probable to participate. Yet, it's the availability of Embiid that will have coach Nick Nurse sweating.

The reigning MVP has been exceptional over the opening months of the season. In 16 games, Embiid is averaging 32 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 49.8% and 31.5% from the field. He has also developed a devastating partnership with break-out star Tyrese Maxey.

If Embiid is cleared to play, he will give the Sixers a big advantage over the Celtics, as they will be missing starting center Kristaps Porzingis due to a calf injury. Without Porzingis in the rotation, Embiid would likely do battle with his old foe Al Horford. Yet it's who comes off the bench for Boston that could lead to some interesting matchups.

It will be interesting to see whether the Sixers clear Embiid or if he sits out the game. However, knowing the rivalry between the two teams, it wouldn't be shocking to see the veteran big man play, even if it's on a reduced minutes load.

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers look better without James Harden

During the summer, the primary discussion surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers, was if they would be able to stay afloat without James Harden. Harden has since been traded to the LA Clippers.

However, Philadelphia has gone from strength to strength, with Tyrese Maxey emerging as a high-level talent at the guard position. His scoring, playmaking and speed have proven to be the ideal complement to Joel Embiid's physicality and size, giving the Sixers the two-man game they were hoping for when they had originally acquired Harden.

There's also less ball-dominance on Nurse's team. The offense runs in a free-flowing state, with no player commanding repetitive isolation possession or pounding the air out of the rock.

There's no telling how Harden would have adapted to Nurse's egalitarian offense had he remained in Philadelphia. He's used to being a lead guard who creates in the half-court.

As such, Maxey's emergence and Harden's departure could have been the best thing to happen to Joel Embiid and Co., even if it didn't seem that way at the time.