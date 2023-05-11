Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Celtics? Latest injury update on 76ers' star ahead of matchup (11th May 2023)

Joel Embiid put on a show on the road against the Celtics in Game 5 as he put up 33 points on 10-23 shooting, including 3-7 from three-point range, along with seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Even with the TD Garden's crowd being one of the most intimidating home courts to play against, it didn't seem to bother or slow down Embiid's electric outing.

In a pivotal Game 6 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play due to his right knee sprain. He has only missed one game in this second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics and has averaged 28.0 points on 44.2% shooting along with 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.5 assists.

Joel Embiid has been playing like the dominant MVP-caliber player that he is throughout this postseason as he looks to finally lead his team past the semi-final round after years of disappointing finishes in the playoffs.

Joel Embiid on the impressive Game 5 road win

After barely pulling off a crucial Game 4 win, the Philadephia 76ers responded with a 115-103 commanding win over the Celtics with Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey leading the charge.

Following the win, Joel spoke to the media about his mentality heading into the ball game.

“I need to do a lot, but that’s my job and I love the grind of it,” Embiid said. “There’s not much to say. Gotta keep doing whatever I can to protect myself, but at the end of the day, when I get on the floor, I don’t think about the injury.”

Being the newly-minted MVP and the face of the 76ers franchise comes with a lot of expectations and pressure. With how he has been playing as of late, Joel Embiid looks more than suited for the challenge and the stakes involved.

Aside from Joel Embiid's excellent production, 76ers coach Doc Rivers made sure to give everyone their flowers in the locker room after the game, as he felt that it was a team effort that led to the win.

“That’s a great effort,” Rivers said. “Everybody pitched in. Defensively, got your hands involved. Pushed the ball, kept the floor and the ball moved. We gotta keep playing. Let’s go.”

