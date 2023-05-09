"It was written all over his face” – Doc Rivers quirks on Joel Embiid’s minutes after he gassed out in 4th quarter in Game 4

Joel Embiid has been carrying the entire Philadelphia 76ers squad for the entirety of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and it has taken a toll on his fatigue. During an interview ahead of Game 5 of their series against the Boston Celtics, Doc Rivers had a laugh with the media as he joked about Embiid's reasoning for being easily gassed out.

During Game 4, it was obvious that Embiid was worn out as he was being outrebounded by Marcus Smart and even his teammate, PJ Tucker. After one play late in the game, Tucker had to get Embiid's energy up as they were fighting for the win. Luckily, it worked and they were able to tie the series.

With that said, coach Rivers shared Embiid's reasoning on why he was extremely tired in Game 4.

"He didn’t have to acknowledge [being gassed]. It was written all over his face. He said, 'Coach, I haven’t played in two weeks.' And I told him, 'Me neither.'" Rivers said.

Sam DiGiovanni @BySamDiGiovanni Doc Rivers discussed Joel Embiid being gassed in the 4th quarter of Game 4 and how he plans out his minutes.



The Sixers' head coach was asked about how they plan to manage the MVP's minutes in Game 5. He said this:

"We're playing in those 12 straight minutes, we intend to handle when he comes back in. We may adjust a little bit on that, if we could get him out, if the game's going right. Right before those quarters, you get a one minute or so of before the quarter, the entire quarter break. But sometimes the game doesn't lend itself to that."

Embiid had a great game in Game 4, despite not having enough energy throughout the game. The six-time All-Star had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to help his squad even the series. The team is looking forward to getting a win on the road an pressure the Celtics.

Joel Embiid's fatigue could be the "X-factor" for their series against the Celtics

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Joel Embiid hasn't been the same player since he was injured during their first round series against the Brooklyn Nets. They were able to sweep the Nets, which gave them more rest to prepare for the second round compared to other teams. Additionally, Embiid sat Game 4 of the first round and Game 1 of the second round due to his injury woes.

During Game 3's overtime period, Embiid's lack of energy can be seen. His effort can be a determining factor for Philly's future against Boston. Luckily for them, James Harden turned on the switch and Tucker's encouragements fueled the fire for The Process.

