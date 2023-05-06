Watch: Joel Embiid nearly ends Grant Williams' career after accidentally stomping on his head

A scary incident occurred in Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics involving Joel Embiid and Grant Williams. Embiid accidentally stomped on Williams' head during a play, resulting in a bloodied mouth for the Celtics forward.

With around five minutes left in the fourth quarter and Boston leading by eight points, James Harden ran a switch play with Embiid, but Jaylen Brown was able to tip the ball. Brown and Williams dove for it, while Embiid also tried his best.

However, the newly-crowned MVP tripped and fell to the floor, unknowingly stepping on Williams' head in the process. It looked like the impact with the hardwood floor busted Williams' lip.

Williams had to come out of the game and get treated. Meanwhile, Brown was called for the personal foul and Joel Embiid wasn't assessed with a flagrant foul.

It will be interesting to see how the NBA will approach the incident. Draymond Green was suspended for one game after he seemingly stomped on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, James Harden and Dillon Brooks were ejected for hitting opposing players below the belt. Embiid also apparently kicked Nic Claxton in the groin area during their first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets but was not thrown out.

Joel Embiid gets double-double in Sixers' Game 3 loss to Celtics

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid received the Michael Jordan MVP trophy before Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. Embiid was in tears after his son Arthur ran towards him during his speech.

The newly-crowned MVP brought his A-game on Friday night against the Celtics. He finished with a game-high 30 points to go along with his 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. However, it was not enough to prevent Boston's 114-102 win to get back homecourt advantage.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey struggled to shoot the ball in Game 3. Harden was 3-for-14 from the field, with 16 points, six rebounds and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Maxey had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He also shot 4-for-16 from the field.

The Celtics, on the other hand, played like a well-oiled machine. Jayson Tatum led the way with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Jaylen Brown had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White also scored in double-digits in Game 3. Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, added 15 points and six assists off the bench.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals is on Sunday in Philly.

