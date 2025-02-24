Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 76ers superstar’s availability (Feb. 24)

Joel Embiid is questionable against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The former MVP is reportedly dealing with swelling in his left knee after the Philadelphia 76ers’ 105-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Embiid did not even play in the fourth quarter in his team’s failed attempt to rally for the win.

The presence of 'The Process' has not translated to victories for the struggling team. Philly is 0-5 in his last five games and more concerning, Embiid has failed to score 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in nearly four years.

The 76ers listed Embiid as questionable due to left knee injury management. It will not shock anyone if he sits out another game.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are considering “alternative options” to his nagging knee problems

Joel Embiid could only cheer for his team as the 76ers tried to pull off a come-from-behind win against the Brooklyn Nets. He glumly walked back to the tunnel after his team suffered another home loss.

After the game, Shams Charania reported:

“The 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options on his injured knee, sources tell ESPN. Sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s body, but his efforts to play and current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement.”

Embiid tore the meniscus in his left knee last season. The injury forced him to play only 39 regular season games. He returned late for the play-in tournament and in the first round of the playoffs. A loss to the New York Knicks eventually gave his ailing knee time to recover.

The 76ers held out Embiid in the first 11 games of the season. Still, the load management and injections have not had expected results. He has played 19 games this season, which resulted in an 8-11 record for the Sixers. Embiid and his team are now looking for “alternative options” with roughly two months left before the playoffs.

Stephen A. Smith urges the Philadelphia 76ers to rest Joel Embiid and Paul George for the rest of the season

Joel Embiid is not the only frequently injured superstar in Philadelphia. Paul George, who the team signed in the offseason, has missed 19 games this season already. The trio of Embiid, George and Maxey have played 15 games together. Philly owned a 7-8 record when its Big 3 played.

Stephen A. Smith had this to say about the injury woes of the 76ers:

“Lose. Sit Joel Embiid for the rest of the season. … Sit Paul George while you’re at it. And just be done with it and prepare for the next three years ‘cause this season is a joke.”

The 76ers are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-36 record. Despite their lackluster season, they are only 1.5 games from the Chicago Bulls (22-35) for the 10th spot and last play-in tournament ticket.

Only time will tell if the 76ers will shut down both superstars with only 26 games remaining.

