Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest on MVP's availability (Jan. 2)

Joel Embiid has recovered from his recent ankle sprain and is set to return to action when the Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, January 2. Embiid has missed the last four games for the Sixers, including a December 30 loss to the Bulls.

Heading into the game, the only player on the Sixers injury report is De'Anthony Melton. His absence will hit the Sixers hard, though, as he is arguably their best point-of-attack and perimeter defender.

As such, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will both need to provide a little more on the defensive end against the Bulls. Chicago have a 10-5 record over their 15 games without Zach LaVine. Coby White has been a big part of that success and will ensure Nick Nurses' team has something to worry about when guarding in the half-court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before hurting his ankle, Embiid was stringing together a fantastic run of performances. Throughout December, the reigning MVP was averaging 40.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, shooting 60.6% and 42.3% from 3-point range.

Those numbers, if he can sustain them, are likely enough to keep Embiid firmly in the MVP discussion. Embiid has been a dominant force all season, too. He's averaging 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 25 games, shooting 54% and 35% from 3-point range.

The Philadelphia 76ers to continue building the two-man game between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey

Since James Harden was traded to the LA Clippers at the start of the season, the two-man game between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey has been flourishing. It's become so effective that the Sixers are unlikely to search for a star-level trade ahead of the February 8 trade deadline.

Now that Embiid has returned from his injury-induced absence, the Sixers will likely continue developing the chemistry between their two star players. The juxtaposition between Embiid's hulking style of play and Maxey's speed makes the duo difficult to guard and gameplan against.

Nick Nurse's egalitarian system is allowing everyone within the Sixers rotation to thrive and get their touches. That style of play appears to suit both Maxey and Embiid, who are both adept at using their scoring gravity to carve out opportunities for their teammates.

Facing the Chicago Bulls won't be an easy task for the Sixers; they've lost their last two games against the team. However, Maxey and Embiid will give them the best chance of success.