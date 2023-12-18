Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on reigning MVP's status (Dec. 18)

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid is expected to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Chicago Bulls on Monday at home. Philly has no players on the injury list and is expected to play its regular starting 5 against a struggling Chicago team.

Embiid is arguably having the best statistical season of his career. He leads the NBA in scoring with 34.2 points per game. He also won the 2022-23 scoring title, averaging 33.1 ppg.

It’s not just Embiid’s scoring that has seen improvement. James Harden’s exit meant that the 76ers had to rely on someone else for playmaking. While that player has mostly been Tyrese Maxey, Embiid isn’t far behind with an assists average of 6.0. Before this season, the most he averaged was 4.2 apg.

Joel Embiid also leads the NBA in free throws made in a game, averaging 10.3. He's converting shots from the charity stripe at a career-high 89.0%. Teams are left with no choice but to foul the big man under the basket, and Embiid has made the most of it by draining them at a high clip.

In 14 games against the Chicago Bulls, Embiid has averaged 28.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.1 steals. He could be set for another big game after a masterclass shooting performance against the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend.

How did Joel Embiid perform in 76ers’ most recent game?

Embiid had a game for the ages against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. He had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers handed Charlotte its worst loss with a 135-82 demolition.

Joel Embiid, who didn’t play the final quarter, shot 18 of 23. Hornets coach Steve Clifford praised the big man who exited the game to MVP chants.

“When he just brings the ball up the court and plays 1-on-1, there’s really not much you can do,” Clifford said.

“He does it out of the flow. Centers are having to do something they normally don’t have to do (on defense). I feel like the only guy like that at all would be Jokic.”

First-year Philly coach Nick Nurse praised how Embiid has been shooting the ball:

"I just think he’s just really feeling confident about it. Obviously, I love the rhythm he is taking it in. It hits his hands; it’s going up.”

In a post-game interview, Joel Embiid said that he used an early no-call as a motivation:

“I was going to be aggressive anyway, but the fact that I didn't get (the call), I felt that I had to go harder and be more aggressive.”

When the 76ers play the Bulls on Monday, more of the same can be expected from the two-time scoring champ.