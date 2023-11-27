Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on reigning MVP's availability (Nov. 27) 

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-5) will face the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7) on Monday, November 27. At the time of writing, Joel Embiid is expected to participate. The reigning MVP is not listed on the Sixers injury report and will be tasked with facing off against Anthony Davis.

The Sixers will be without Kelly Oubre Jr., who continues to recover from fractured ribs. Danuel House Jr. and Jaden Springer are both questionable heading into the day.

For the Lakers, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent will all be missing from the rotation. LeBron James and Cam Reddish are questionable. As such, the Sixers could have a depth advantage over the Lakers due to the Purple and Gold's current injury struggles.

Nevertheless, the Lakers are a stern opponent. The Sixers must be at their best if they wish to continue climbing the Eastern Conference and proving themselves as contenders. Tyrese Maxey will have a big role to play in helping his team generate offense in the half-court.

Nick Nurse's offensive system is getting the best out of the players at his disposal. However, those players will now be trying to score against Davis, who is one of the best rim-protecting bigs in the NBA when engaged.

Joel Embiid has been dominant to start the season

In his first 15 games, Joel Embiid has been reminding everyone of why he's the reigning MVP. The veteran center is currently averaging 32.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. He's shooting 49.4% and 29.4% from the field. He is also converting from the free-throw line at an 88.1% clip.

What makes Embiid such a difficult talent to guard is his ability to work in the mid-range as a face-up scorer. With his size, most big's would utilize a back-to-the-basket play style, and lean on their physicality and strength advantage.

Embiid embraces the bully-ball aspect of the NBA. However, he also takes his defenders off the dribble, shoots off the catch around the elbows, and earns his easy looks at the rim.

The Lakers have been inconsistent to begin the season. However, it will be interesting to see on how they plan to shut down Joel Embiid and his two-man game with Tyrese Maxey.