  • Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest injury update on 76ers big man (Feb. 5)

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Feb 05, 2025 14:42 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers will host the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. Nick Nurse's team is coming off a 118-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks. However, the challenge posed by Bam Adebayo and Co. will be significantly tougher to overcome, especially with Embiid unavailable for the matchup.

Following Tuesday night's win, Nurse said Embiid won't play against the Heat.

“Nick Nurse says that Joel Embiid will not play in tomorrow's game against the Miami Heat, the second half of a back-to-back,” Beat reporter Derek Bodner wrote on X.
Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee last February, with reports indicating he responded well to the treatment. However, he appeared to have reaggravated the pain during the Sixers’ Jan. 4 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 2023 MVP missed 15 consecutive games, during which Philadelphia struggled, posting a poor 5-10 record in his absence.

Joel Embiid scores a game-winner in his return

After nearly a month away, Joel Embiid made a triumphant return against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He immediately set the tone by opening the scoring with a signature turnaround jumper.

Further, he took full advantage of his matchup against Daniel Gafford, dominating in the paint. Embiid capped off his comeback with a triple-double, 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, highlighted by the game-winning basket.

After the game, the 7-footer received praise from his teammates and coaches.

“He played a great game today. It was rebounding, passing, scoring. He did pretty much everything. You know, it was good to have him back,” Guerschon Yabusele said during his postgame interview.

Embiid's job is far from over. With the 76ers (20-29) sitting at 11th in the East, they’re outside the play-in territory. Over the next few months, he’ll need to stay fit, lead his team to victories and push them up the standings.

Edited by Ribin Peter
