Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Miami Heat? | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers are all set to take on the Miami Heat tonight in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat lead the series 3-2 as the 76ers are on the brink of elimination.

The 76ers had a very good regular-season. Joel Embiid was an MVP finalist despite all the fiasco surrounding Ben Simmons before his exit from the roster to the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid finished the regular season, averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He shot 37.1% from beyond the arc, 49.9% from the field and 81.4% from the line.

He recorded two triple-doubles and 46 double-doubles during the regular season for the 76ers. He was also by far their best player and secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference this year with 51 wins and 31 losses.

The 76ers were facing a potential sweep in this series against the Miami Heat without Embiid as they dropped both games in Miami.

However, after the return of Embiid in Game 3 and James Harden's performance in Game 4, the 76ers tied the series going into Game 5 but subsequently dropped Game 5 due to a poor performance from the 76ers. They are now facing elimination at home in Game 6.

Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight's game against the Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially listed Joel Embiid as questionable for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. The superstar took a punishing blow to his face in the first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

The incident caused a concussion and a fractured orbital bone as the superstar missed the first two games due to this, along with a thumb injury.

Embiid was listed as out for much of the lead up to Game 3 but ended up suiting up for Philly. The franchise was subsequently fined $50,000 for violating the league's injury reporting rules and has been listed as questionable for every game since Game 3.

The 76er desperately need their best player racking up big minutes if they are to extend this series to seven games. Joel Embiid is, without question, their best player.

His ability to space the floor while being one of the most dominant big men in the game provides the 76ers with so much space offensively. He takes the scoring burden off the shoulders of Harden and Tyrese Maxey while also being one of the best rim protectors in the game.

He is a much-needed presence defensively within the arc, especially with defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle listed as questionable.

