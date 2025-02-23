Is Jonathan Kuminga playing today against Mavericks? Latest on Warriors forward's availability (Feb. 23)

Jonathan Kuminga will remain sidelined for the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The young forward has been out since January 4, missing 22 consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain. However, there have been encouraging developments in his recovery process.

The Warriors recently announced that Kuminga has resumed team practice, though his return to game action will depend on his continued progress and physical readiness.

Coach Steve Kerr emphasized that Kuminga is expected to miss additional games, as he has yet to participate in full scrimmages with the team. Given his current status, he is likely to remain out for the rest of the Warriors' games in February.

"(Kuminga) looked good, but he hasn't scrimmaged yet, so he's still a ways off," Kerr told 95.7 The Game.

The Warriors have looked like a revitalized team since Jimmy Butler’s arrival, breathing new life into what was shaping up to be a disappointing season for Golden State. His presence has seemingly energized the squad, allowing Steph Curry and company to play at a higher level.

Once Jonathan Kuminga recovers from his injury and returns to the lineup, the Warriors will receive another significant boost. However, it remains to be seen how he will integrate alongside Butler.

One thing is certain, Kuminga will need time to adjust to playing with Butler, making his return all the more crucial. Warriors fans will be hoping he gets back on the court sooner rather than later, giving him enough time to develop chemistry with the new-look team ahead of the playoffs.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Mavericks game will be telecast live on ABC and ESPN+ while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

