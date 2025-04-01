Is Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest on Warriors forward's availability (April 1)

Jonathan Kuminga’s status for the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday remains uncertain as he is listed as “questionable” with a right pelvic contusion. The promising forward sustained the injury during Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs and was forced to exit in the second quarter.

Ad

Kuminga did not return to the game, finishing the night with just seven minutes of action, recording four points and one rebound. After the game, he addressed the setback and expressed hope that he won’t be sidelined for an extended period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Sunday, the Warriors announced that Jonathan Kuminga exited the game due to soreness in his right ankle, the same ankle that sidelined him for 31 consecutive games earlier this season. However, ahead of their matchup against the Grizzlies, the team clarified that the young forward is now dealing with a pelvic issue.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jonathan Kuminga stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Jonathan Kuminga has faced the Memphis Grizzlies 11 times in his career, boasting an impressive track record against the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference rivals. In those matchups, he has averaged 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting an efficient 50.8% from the field.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This season alone, Kuminga has taken on the Grizzlies three times, posting averages of 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Warriors fans will be hoping Kuminga can shake off his latest injury scare and be available to take the floor against Memphis on Tuesday.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast live on NBCS-BA (local) and FDSSE (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Warriors vs. Grizzlies game will take place on Tuesday, April 1, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.