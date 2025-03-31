Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update: Insider paints grave picture for Warriors as forward suffers another blow

Two and a half weeks after returning from an extended injury hiatus, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga suffered another setback.

Kuminga exited Sunday's 148-106 blowout road victory over the San Antonio Spurs early after a hard fall with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter.

The fourth-year player drove on Spurs wings Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes and attempted to maneuver around them in the air. He landed awkwardly on his backside before reacting in apparent pain.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Kuminga hurt his ankle during the play and was ruled out due to right ankle soreness.

As the team insider noted, that is the same ankle Kuminga rehabbed from an ankle sprain that cost him 31 games. The 2021 No. 7 NBA draft pick sustained the injury on Jan. 4 and didn't return until March 13.

Kuminga finished Sunday's contest with four points and one rebound in seven minutes off the bench. He is expected to undergo further testing before Golden State (43-31) continues its six-game road trip on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies (44-30).

