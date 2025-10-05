  • home icon
  • Is Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on star forward's availability for Warriors' preseason opener (Oct. 5)

Is Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on star forward's availability for Warriors' preseason opener (Oct. 5)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:30 GMT
Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors finally put an end to their summer-long contract standoff and it happened just in time. The forward recently signed a two-year, $48.5 million deal to stay with the Warriors, with a team option for the second year. The new contract ensures Kuminga begins the season in Golden State, though he’ll become trade-eligible on January 15.

While the future beyond that date remains uncertain, both sides now have clarity heading into the new campaign. The 6-foot-7 forward is expected to suit up on Sunday as the Warriors tip off their preseason against the LA Lakers.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that nearly every player will see action in the preseason opener, albeit under minutes restrictions. Kuminga is expected to log between 15 and 20 minutes against the Purple and Gold. Kuminga, who missed the early days of training camp, returned to full participation on Day 3, taking part in team scrimmages.

Jonathan Kuminga's role with Golden State Warriors

The core of the Golden State Warriors’ roster heading into the 2025–26 NBA season consists largely of aging stars. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Al Horford are all 35 or older. With Jonathan Kuminga (23) being the second-youngest player on the team, the onus will be on the athletic forward to make meaningful contributions on both ends of the floor.

Kuminga himself is embracing the challenge, eager to prove his growth as a two-way player and dispel the notion that he’s an offense-first talent.

"Being involved in both sides," Kuminga said. "Finds a way to impact. If it’s on defense, an assignment, just go guard the best player. I’ve seen certain things where people think I only think about offense. I’m always going to get better on both ends."
Meanwhile, another challenge for Kuminga will be to stay consistently available for the team. Last season, he missed nearly half the campaign due to injuries, appearing in just 47 of the Warriors’ 82 regular-season games.

Edited by Atishay Jain
