Is Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Warriors forward's availability (Feb. 27)

The Golden State Warriors will start their five-game road trip on Thursday with a crucial matchup against the Orlando Magic. Jonathan Kuminga will not suit up for the Warriors, missing his 25th consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. However, apart from the young forward, coach Steve Kerr will have the rest of his players available.

Kuminga will travel with the team on the road trip and is expected to make his highly anticipated return at some point during it. The good news is that the young star has started scrimmaging with the team and is in the process of ramping up his activities.

"Jonathan Kuminga will remain out in Orlando tomorrow night to open the Warriors’ road trip," Warriors reporter Anthony Slater tweeted. "Still waiting on final Rick Celebrini green light. He’s been scrimmaging. At final stage of return from ankle injury. Middle of road trip a possibility."

Golden State's newest superstar, Jimmy Butler, is excited to have Jonathan Kuminga back with the team. The two have yet to share the court as Kuminga hasn't played since Butler's arrival in the Bay Area.

"Hella athletic. Can shoot it. Can score it in a multitude of ways. And can guard," Butler said of Kuminga. "I think he’s going to come back and do what he’s been doing. My job is to make it even easier on him. So come on back and help us get some dubs."

The Warriors are playing with renewed energy and their season has taken a positive turn since Butler's arrival. With a 31-27 record, Steph Curry and the team are currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Magic game will be broadcast live on NBCS-BA (local) and FDSFL (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

