Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update: Steve Kerr drops massive update on Steph Curry's teammate as comeback from injury nears

On Monday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided a significant update on Jonathan Kuminga’s injury. Speaking on the Willard & Dibs podcast, Kerr confirmed that the young forward participated in his first team scrimmage since sustaining a right ankle sprain.

Kerr also hinted at Kuminga’s potential return to action soon, revealing that he will travel with the team on their upcoming five-game road trip. Additionally, the Warriors coach emphasized that Kuminga’s recovery has been progressing smoothly, with no setbacks during rehabilitation.

Kerr's latest update on Jonathan Kuminga's injury follows an encouraging announcement from the Golden State Warriors. The franchise recently confirmed that the young forward has rejoined the team, with his return to action dependent on his physical readiness.

"Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who suffered a sprained right ankle on January 4 vs. Memphis and has missed the last 21 games, returned to team practice this evening at Chase Center for the first time since sustaining the injury," the Warriors said in a release. "His return to game action will be based on his continued progress and physical readiness."

Kuminga has been sidelined for the last 23 games since suffering the injury, leaving Warriors fans eagerly anticipating his return. His comeback feels even more crucial now as Steph Curry’s squad has looked revitalized since Jimmy Butler’s arrival.

Jonathan Kuminga was playing well before going down with injury

Before being sidelined with an ankle injury, Jonathan Kuminga was playing exceptional basketball. He was arguably the lone bright spot in what was a disappointing first half of the season for the Golden State Warriors.

This season, the young forward has appeared in 32 games, averaging 16.8 points while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc. He has also contributed 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

