Is Jordan Clarkson Asian? NBA star's ethnicity, background, and other details explored

Utah Jazz standout Jordan Clarkson is currently gearing up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where the prolific scorer will compete for Team Philippines. On the heels of a disappointing 0-3 run in the 2019 FIBA World Cup group stage, it's clear Clarkson and the team have their sights set high this time around.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the details of his heritage.

As evidenced by his play for Gilas Pilipinas, Clarkson does have an Asian heritage. He is half-Filipino. His mother, Annette, is of Filipino descent, with his grandmother being from the Philippines.

Jordan Clarkson's father is African-American, making him half-Filipino. He was raised in the United States, making him a Filipino-American.

While he could have chosen to compete for Team USA, Clarkson decided to play for the Philippines.

Jordan Clarkson's background

Jordan Clarkson's mother and father met thanks to their service in the military, however, they divorced when he was a child. After being born in Tampa, Florida, Clarkson grew up in San Antonio, Texas, starting from the age of six onwards.

Following the divorce, Clarkson was raised by his mom and grandmother.

His dad, however, who was an athlete in his own right, remained a key fixture in his son's life. In 2018, he spoke to ESPN about the situation, and his past as a boxer, revealing he came up short in the 1984 Olympic qualifiers.

When speaking about his son and his play for Gilas Pilipinas, Mike Clarkson, said:

"I'm very proud. To see him to be able to come in to compete at this level, I don't have anything but a big smile on my face. Just to be on the team, just to be part of the contingent and to be able to compete in the Asian Games. And then you talk about being bestowed the honor of being the flag-bearer.

"... So that just shows you the magnitude of that position and how it's held in such high esteem. So now, with Jordan being able to do it, I'll sit like everyone watching and just be proud of him. It's once-in-a-lifetime. You may forget about a basketball game, but you'll never forget about being a flag-bearer."

Currently, Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas are preparing for the Aug. 28 tipoff of the FIBA World Cup.

