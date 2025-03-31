Is Josh Giddey playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest update on Bulls star guard (March 31)

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the NBA's hottest teams this month, defeating some of the league's top teams during their stretch. On Monday night, they will endure another tough challenge when they travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.

The Bulls suffered a narrow loss to the Dallas Mavericks last time out and will look to rebound against the Thunder. Chicago is relatively banged up coming into tonight's contest, with Josh Giddey's status in the air.

Giddey is questionable entering Monday's matchup due to right hip soreness and injury management. The 22-year-old guard has been designated as a game-time decision on the team's injury report.

Josh Giddey has played a crucial role in Chicago's run over the last 12 games despite battling injury, averaging 21.2 points during that stretch. Dating back to their victory over the Orlando Magic on March 6, the Bulls have posted a 9-3 record, including two four-game win streaks.

The fourth-year guard hit a legendary game-winner versus the LA Lakers on Thursday, connecting on a 46-foot heave as time expired to secure a 119-117 victory over LeBron James and Co.

Josh Giddey is one of five Bulls listed on Monday's injury report

Josh Giddey is accompanied by four Chicago teammates on tonight's injury report. Joining Giddey on the status report are Lonzo Ball, Tre Jones, E.J. Liddell and Kevin Huerter.

Ball is doubtful to return to Chicago's rotation on Monday after missing over a month of action, dating back to Feb. 28. The 27-year-old guard has suited up in 35 games for the Bulls this season, looking to make a return for Chicago's remaining regular-season games.

Jones is recovering from a sprained left ankle and has been ruled out of Monday's matchup against Oklahoma City. Liddell will miss his second consecutive game due to an illness, previously being ruled out versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Rounding out Chicago's injury report is Kevin Huerter, who has been ruled out due to a right thumb sprain. Huerter has started for the team in each of its last nine games but will miss Monday's contest.

