Is Julius Randle playing tonight against Cavaliers? Latest injury report on Knicks’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 18, 2023)

Julius Randle will be available for the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The All-Star forward played for the first time on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against the Miami Heat on Mar. 29.

Randle reportedly didn’t have much practice with the Knicks leading into Game 1. New York’s training staff were still cautious about the injury and didn’t want to put more load on it in practice.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Julius Randle says his ankle is feeling fine after returning in Game 1. He says it’s his conditioning that still feels off —but he’s confident he can get back in rhythm during the series. Julius Randle says his ankle is feeling fine after returning in Game 1. He says it’s his conditioning that still feels off —but he’s confident he can get back in rhythm during the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Don Julio” missed the Knicks’ last five regular-season games and it showed in his lack of efficiency. He shot only 7-20 from the field, including 3-10 from behind the arc. Randle finished the night with 19 points and 10 rebounds, none more crucial than the 10th board which led to Quentin Grimes’ two free throws.

After the game, Julius Randle readily admitted that he was out of breath midway through the fourth quarter. He just wanted to be there for his teammates and managed to grab the rebound only on sheer will.

Fortunately for the New York Knicks, they’ve had two days of rest and practice heading into Game 2. Randle’s left ankle should be better on Tuesday night than it did in Game 1.

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks’ relentless rebounding made a huge difference in Game 1

The New York Knicks have outrebounded the Cleveland Cavaliers in five meetings this season.

Heading into the series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, a subplot that fans wanted to see was the rebounding battle. New York’s Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle are going up against Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The Knicks were third in the regular season in rebounding with 46.6 RPG while the Cavaliers were 25th with 41.1 RPG. Game 1 showed New York’s dominance on the boards as they outrebounded Cleveland 51-38.

In addition, the Knicks grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, the last of which was Julius Randle’s carom that led to Grimes’ crucial free throws. The Cavs had 11 of their own, but they simply couldn’t give away too many extra possessions to their rivals.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Inexcusable for these big Cavs lineups to give up so many offensive boards to the Knicks Inexcusable for these big Cavs lineups to give up so many offensive boards to the Knicks Another offensive board for the Knicks in the closing moments. Bodied by Julius Randle. Evan Mobley needs to get in the weight room. twitter.com/KevinOConnorNB… Another offensive board for the Knicks in the closing moments. Bodied by Julius Randle. Evan Mobley needs to get in the weight room. twitter.com/KevinOConnorNB… https://t.co/AhegqN9RPW

Josh Hart, one of the smallest players in the series, showed that it's not about size. The gritty shooting guard finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, which was tied with Julius Randle's total.

The New York Knicks have now outrebounded the Cleveland Cavaliers in four regular-season meetings and in Game 1. It's an edge the Knicks have crucially kept to their side.

Besides the rebounding edge to New York, they were fairly even. In Game 1’s four-point loss, the Knicks’ dominance should have gnawed at the Cavaliers’ frontline over the past few days.

Fans can expect a more physical battle inside the paint as both teams try to win the rebounding battle.

You may also like to read: Who are Julius Randle's kids Kyden and Jayce? All you need to know about New York Knicks star's 2nd generation

Poll : 0 votes