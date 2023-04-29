Julius Randle was declared questionable for Game 1 against the Miami Heat on Sunday. With the series set to tip off at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), Randle's absence could be a major problem for Tom Thibodeau's Knicks.

According to reports, Julius Randle could be in the lineup, but with his re-aggravated ankle sprain, it's anyone's guess. On Friday, Thibodeau spoke about Randle's status during an interview:

"He didn't do much today, but he's feeling a little bit better. He'll go through the rehab, see where he is tomorrow. He's better today than he was yesterday, and that was the big thing, so we're hopeful.

"He did some cardio work in the pool and lift and some spot shooting. We'll see where he is tomorrow, but he moved well today... Just hopeful and we'll take it day by day."

Will Julius Randle return during the second-round series?

With Julius Randle unlikely to play in Game 1, many fans are wondering whether he’ll have the chance to return for the series, or if he’ll be sidelined indefinitely. Based on the latest reports, there’s hope that Randle will progress to a point where he returns during the upcoming series against the Miami Heat.

Given that he struggled from the floor while trying to play through the injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s no wonder that the Knicks want to play things safe. During the first-round matchup, he averaged just 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds on just 33.8% from the field.

In comparison, during the regular season, Randle averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds per game on 49.5% from the field. Game 1 is set to take place on Sunday in New York, where the Knicks will look to maintain their home-court advantage in the series. After then matching up on Tuesday, the teams will have a break before Game 3 in Miami on Saturday, May 6th. That’s great news for Julius Randle, who will have the opportunity to get plenty of rest regardless of if he plays in Game 1 or 2.

With Jimmy Butler carrying the Miami Heat through a massive first-round upset against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team will bring plenty of momentum into the second-round series. On the flip, side the Knicks are eager to make a big playoff push after their defeat of the Cleveland Cavalier.

