Is Kai Sotto playing tonight vs. Dominican Republic? - August 25, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023

Fans of Kai Sotto won't need to worry about his health status as he is listed as active for the Philippines' opening game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup against the Dominican Republic on Friday night.

As of posting, the seven-foot-three center, who previously played for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League, is cleared to play for the Philippines as they defend their home court against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

Sotto injured his back in the Magic's NBA Summer League game against the Boston Celtics, which caused concern if he would make it in time for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

However, Sotto has been cleared by the Philippine team's medical staff to play for the FIBA Basketball World Cup and even played in the squad's three recent tune-up games against Ivory Coast, Montenegro, and Mexico.

To add, no one from the Philippines' final lineup for the FIBA Basketball World Cup has been ruled out against the Dominican Republic as of posting.

Kai Sotto will go up against Karl-Anthony Towns

With his seven-foot-three frame, Kai Sotto is expected to man the Dominican Republic's own seven-foot giant, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, in their showdown.

However, Philippines captain Japeth Aguilar during the pre-tournament press conference on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City suggested that Kai Sotto alone might not be enough and might even need a "village" to contain Karl-Anthony Towns.

The showdown between the Philippines and the Dominican Republic takes place at 8 p.m. Friday in what could be a record-setting crowd at the Philippine Arena.

Word has reached Sportskeeda that about 50,000 tickets have been sold out for the said game, which could easily break the FIBA Basketball World Cup single-game record set by Toronto in the 1994 final.

Filipino fans who might not make it to the Philippine Arena can watch the game live on One Sports on free TV with same-day replays on TV5 and PTV and a next-day broadcast on cable channel PBA Rush.

The game can also be streamed on the Pilipinas Live, Smart LiveStream, and Cignal Play apps.

