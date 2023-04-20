Is Kawhi Leonard playing against the Suns? Latest injury update on Clippers' star ahead of matchup (20th April 2023)

Kawhi Leonard has looked incredible in the first two games of the playoffs as he is averaging 34.5 points on 54.5% shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

With the series at 1-1, the LA Clippers will look to protect home court in Games 3 and 4 against the Phoenix Suns after managing to steal a road victory in Game 1.

For Game 3, Kawhi Leonard is available for the Clippers and will look to continue where he left off from Game 2, where he scored 31 points on 55.0% shooting, including 60.0% from 3-point range, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, Paul George remains out for the Clippers with a right knee sprain as the team sorely missed his scoring and defensive tenacity following the loss in Game 2.

Kawhi Leonard on Game 2 loss

As impressive as Kawhi Leonard's Game 2 outing was, it wasn't enough to slow down the scorching Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker's 38 points and Kevin Durant's 25 points.

Kawhi Leonard, following the disappointing loss, spoke in a post-game interview and shared his thoughts.

"That’s what they do,” Leonard said. “They’re talented basketball players, and it’s expected for them to make those shots. They like to shoot them. I think we’re doing a good job. We know what’s going to happen coming into the game. I feel like we executed most of the sets when they did come and double. Yeah, so that’s what I think about it."

Whenever the Clippers were within reach of the lead, the Suns always executed a counter punch to extend their lead, leaving the Clippers in the dust.

With the Clippers struggling to string together consistent stops to give them a fighting chance, the Suns didn't back down. Tyronn Lue talked about adjusting the team's defensive coverages.

"I think you’ve just got to continue mixing coverages up, not letting them get comfortable,” Lue said. “In the first half I thought we did a good job with our bigs being up, and then Ayton, he kind of got going, he made like four or five of ’em, and then we backed up, then Book and KD and CP got going. So just mixing up our coverages, try to keep them off-balance."

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers could bring the tide back in their favor with Games 3 and 4 being at home. Given how the first games went down, fans can expect another close matchup with each All-Star putting on a show.

Poll : 0 votes