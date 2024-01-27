Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on 5x NBA All-Star's status (January 27)

Kawhi Leonard is uncertain to play against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The LA Clippers star was rested in the fourth quarter of the team's 127-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but head coach Ty Lue said he's unsure of who plays against the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.

Kawhi has played on two consecutive nights this season, but the Clippers are in a good position to offer him occasional rests. They are two games behind the top spot of the Western Conference with a 29-14 record, currently seated third in the standings.

Ty Lue preached the Clippers wanted to bring the intensity throughout the year. Their solid run into the halfway point of the season proves it. Leonard's averaged 23.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 39 games, shooting on 52/44/88 splits. He's in the reckoning for a sixth All-Star selection.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard has dealt with only one ailment this season. He sustained a hip injury against the Dallas Mavericks after a collision with Grant Williams on Dec. 20. Kawhi missed four games due to that but has been available since.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Boston Celtics

Leonard has played 17 games against the Celtics. He holds an 11-6 record against the 17x NBA champions. Leonard has averaged 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists against the Eastern Conference outfit. He last played them on Dec. 29, 2022, in a 116-110 loss. Leonard had 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 68.8% shooting.

Leonard missed the Clippers' first game of the season against the Celtics at home on Dec. 23. The new-look Clippers with James Harden suffered their worst loss as Boston won 145-108 in Leonard's absence. The Clippers will hope their leader is available against Boston this time.

Matchup against Celtics at full strength can help Clippers assess themselves

The Boston Celtics are arguably the league's best team this season. The LA Clippers are inching closer to that conversation with every win. A game against the Celtics at full strength could help the Clippers understand what they lack amid their resurgent run. It's also a potential game-of-the-year contender.

The Clippers are not the West leaders yet, but they have been the hottest team in the conference and one team that can test the Celtics better than anyone.

