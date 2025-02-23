Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on LA Clippers superstar's status (Feb. 23)

Kawhi Leonard is doubtful for the LA Clippers' interconference matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The two-time NBA champion is listed as "questionable" on the team’s injury report due to left foot soreness. He last played in the Clippers' 116-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Ad

In that game, Leonard logged 32 minutes and delivered a well-rounded performance despite struggling with efficiency. He finished with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since returning to the court earlier this season, the former San Antonio Spurs star has remained relatively durable. Aside from sitting out back-to-back games, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has consistently suited up for his team, with his minutes gradually increasing.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Additionally, Norman Powell is also listed as "questionable" due to left knee soreness. He missed the Clippers' previous game against the Bucks and remains uncertain for Sunday’s contest.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Kawhi Leonard has a strong track record against the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers superstar has faced the Eastern Conference team 16 times, averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this month, Leonard squared off against the Pacers for the first time this season. In that matchup, the veteran forward contributed 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers?

The LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers game will be broadcast live on FDSIN (local) and FDSSC (local) while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Clippers vs. Pacers game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 5 p.m. EST (2 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback