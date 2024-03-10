Why is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 2x NBA champion's status (March 10)

Kawhi Leonard is reported out of the LA Clippers game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Clippers would be playing without two of their best players on the court. Paul George is out with left knee soreness.

Leonard played against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. However, the team has reported that he is out on Sunday with left groin soreness.

Leonard has only missed six games this season.

Kawhi Leonard is having a fairly good season with the Clippers, averaging 24.0 ppg while shooting 52.3% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

The exact report of the injury has not been detailed by the team. He was not in the injury report in the Clippers’ last game against the Bulls on March 10. There is a possibility that the two-time NBA champion suffered the injury during the Clippers' win against the Bulls.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Since coming into the league, Kawhi Leonard has made his reputation as an excellent defender. However, in the last few seasons, he has established himself as one of the top offensive players in the NBA.

Leonard has played 18 games against the Bucks. In those many games, he has averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. As a Clipper, Leonard has played five games against the Bucks, averaging 19.6 points per game. He has played 10 games against the Bucks as a San Antonio Spurs player and three with the Toronto Raptors.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The game between the Clippers and the Bucks will take place in the Crypto.com Arena. The Bucks faced the Lakers in the same arena on Friday and lost 123-122. This season, the Clippers have faced the Bucks once before on Mar 04, which the Bucks won by 113-106.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal for audiences at home and on Bally Sports WI for visiting audiences. NBA fans can also tune in and watch the game on the NBA’s official App.

The tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.