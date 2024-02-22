Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Clippers superstar’s status (February 22)

Kawhi Leonard is not listed on the injury report, so the LA Clippers forward is set to play on Thursday night as the NBA returns from the All-Star break. Leonard is healthy and active for the game against the OKC Thunder.

The Clippers will travel to Oklahoma City in a battle between two of the top teams in the West at Paycom Center, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams have nearly identical records (OKC: 37-17, LAC: 36-17) and are two and 1.5 games back of the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is the third meeting of three between these teams this season. The Thunder won the first matchup 134-115 in December and the Clippers took the second game 128-117 in January.

Leonard will have his hands full on defense as well. LA will have to try and slow down former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is playing at an MVP pace. Leonard also figures to be guarding Jalen Williams at times as well, and the young forward is having a solid season and will be a tough matchup.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard has not had an injury concern. In fact, he is having one of his healthiest seasons so far, and he has played in 48 of the Clippers' 53 games this campaign. Leonard is averaging 24.1 points per game this season and is leading the loaded Clippers squad.

He has put up ridiculous and efficient numbers this season. He is shooting 52.7 percent from the field, 45.3 percent from 3-point range and 89.1 percent from the charity stripe. He has scored at least 30 points 13 times this season and his campaign-high came when he dropped 41 points in the 117-103 win against the Utah Jazz.

Kawhi Leonard's stats vs. OKC Thunder

Kawhi Leonard had 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 37 minutes in the last meeting against the Thunder. In the Clippers' loss to OKC in December, Leonard rested and did not play. The Thunder ended the Clippers' nine-game win streak.

Leonard has averaged 22.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 25 career matches against the Thunder. This includes games when Leonard played for the Spurs and Raptors before joining LA.

How to Watch LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder?

The LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder will not air on national TV. The game can be watched or streamed with NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription. The game is also available on-demand in the NBA app.

In LA the game will air on the Clippers' regional network Bally Sports SoCal. It will also stream on Clippervision. The game will air on Bally Sports OK in Oklahoma City markets.