Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

All eyes are on Kawhi Leonard and his recovery after the LA Clippers won Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Western Conference Finals. They beat all odds and won the game despite the return of Suns' Chris Paul. Now it has led to people wondering if Leonard was healthy, and whether the Clippers would have been favorites to win the series.

The Clippers are 0-6 in Games 1-2 of a series this postseason, but they're 9-1 in Games 3-7. They've outscored opponents by an average of 12.6 PPG in those games. pic.twitter.com/QSiP1mURei — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 26, 2021

The LA Clippers have gone down 0-2 in all three playoff series this postseason and have managed to win Game 3 on all three occasions. They are now very much alive in the Western Conference Finals series and will need to pull out all the stops in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece.

With Chris Paul back for the Suns, fans are inquiring if the LA Clippers talisman will return as well.

Kawhi Leonard unlikely to return anytime soon

Kawhi Leonard with the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been officially ruled out for Game 4 at Staples Center against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain. The LA Clippers trail 2-1 in the series and a loss tonight would put them in a deep hole.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) will remain out for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/vnlgTG41KQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2021

Paul George shot just 9-26 (34.6%) from the field including 3-11 (27.3%) from beyond the arc in Game 3. However, his team still managed to win thanks to Terrance Mann and Reggie Jackson's exploits along with the Suns' star guards, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, combining for just 10-40 (25%) from the floor.

Moreover, NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins appeared on the popular ESPN show "The Jump" and said,

"I don't think Kawhi Leonard comes back this postseason. Anything dealing with the knee, ACL, anything around there...it's just something you can't play with. If I'm Kawhi, I'm going to sit out because coming back, you're not going to be at full strength anyway and you have a chance of possibly hurting yourself even more..."

It is worth noting that the LA Clippers originally feared that Kawhi Leonard had torn his ACL. Although there is no confirmed report on that yet, it is safe to assume that Leonard won't be returning anytime soon, or possibly at all.

Both Booker and Paul shooting poorly is not something you can expect in every game and Paul George will certainly need to bring his A-game to avoid going down 1-3 in the series.

