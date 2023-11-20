Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury report from the LA Clippers (Nov. 20)

Kawhi Leonard's health has always been a talking point when discussing the LA Clippers superstar. This season, he has played in all 11 games so far, and that comes as good news for a side that's seen results go sideways in the last six of their seven games. On Monday (Nov. 20), the Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a two-game series and will hope that they can build on the 106-100 win they notched up against the Houston Rockets last week.

As for his availability, Leonard is all set to lace up for LA on Monday along with the rest of the star unit, comprising Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. The only players on the team's injury list are Brandon Boston Jr. and Mason Plumlee. This would mean all four of the team's stars are available to play against a young and exciting Spurs unit led by Victor Wembanyama.

Kawhi Leonard is yet to fire on all cylinders this season

In his 11 games, Kawhi Leonard has been averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. For someone of 'The Klaw's caliber, these numbers suggest that he is yet to fully hit his straps. However, the excessive strain on his frame is something the Clippers will be closely monitoring as he looks to keep the consistency going.

Last season, Leonard began the playoffs with a bang but was ruled out with a knee injury soon after. Ahead of the start of the season, he spoke about his health, the torn ACL surgery, and the cleanup procedure in June to repair a torn meniscus he suffered during the postseason.

Leonard is still working to gain his full strength. The forward has clocked an average of 34.2 minutes per game and his last five games have seen him average 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

The biggest concern for the Clippers will be figuring out the right combination of players. While Russell Westbrook has proved to be a seamless fit alongside Leonard and Paul George, Harden is a ball-dominant guard, and that would mean chemistry issues for a team laden with superstars.

The guard's arrival also sets expectations for Kawhi Leonard and LA. It's a championship or bust season for the team and the 32-year-old will have to bring his A-game while remaining healthy for the remainder of the Clippers campaign.