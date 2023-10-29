Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update from LA Clippers (Oct. 29)

Kawhi Leonard isn't listed on the LA Clippers injury report. The superstar forward is expected to participate in his team's Sunday game against the San Antonio Spurs, where he will get his first taste of facing rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Last season, Leonard bounced back from an ACL injury that kept him out of the 2021-22 season. Now, he will look to prove he's still an elite talent in the NBA. The 3-and-D wing has already participated in two games this season, averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Clippers have gone 1-1 in their opening two games. However, they should feel confident about adding another win to their record when they face the Spurs. Despite having Wembanyama, Gregg Popovich's team is still a rebuilding roster. The Clippers are expected to make a push for championship contention this season.

Leonard and Paul George have both dealt with their fair share of injury issues in recent years. However, both are finally healthy, which will give the Clippers a significant boost in their desire to be a highly competitive roster in the final season before they move to their new stadium. Together, Leonard and George will form one of the most dynamic wing duos in the NBA.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Ty Lue wants a top-5 defense

Now that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both healthy, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue has his eyes set on his team boasting an elite defense. During a recent appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Lue discussed his desire for the Clippers to become a top-five defensive team in the NBA this season.

"Defensively," Lue said. "We have too much versatility defensively. We have too many guys that can defend well. Our mindset [is] we have to be a top-5 defensive team this year, no excuses. It starts with our physicality."

Lue continued:

"It starts with every time a guy touches the ball, we should be up touching. Not letting guys be comfortable. Rebounding the basketball, finish the possession. If we do that, we'll be a tough team to beat."

The Clippers have a deep roster that's full of high-level talent. There's no reason why they can't produce an elite defense this season. Leonard and George are both seen as high-level defensive wings, while Ivica Zubac is one of the most underrated big men in the NBA, especially regarding rim protection.

Still, Leonard and George will need to remain healthy throughout the season if Lue's vision of a top-tier defense is to become a reality.