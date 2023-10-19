Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Los Angeles Lakers? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (19th October)

The Phoenix Suns close out their 2023-24 preseason campaign against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19 and All-Star Kevin Durant is expected to play. The game is set for 7 p.m. PT at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

KD and the Suns are currently sporting a 3-1 record in preseason play. They are looking to finish their assignments on a winning note and use it as a jump-off point when they begin their NBA regular season campaign next week.

Two-time NBA champion Durant played in three of their first four preseason games, averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes of play per game.

There is no official word yet on whether Kevin Durant will sit out their final preseason game. If he does play, and the Lakers’ LeBron James also sees action, it will be the first time they have faced each other since December 2018.

Midway last season, the 13-time NBA All-Star was traded to the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, an ankle injury limited him to just eight games in the regular season. But still, he posted solid numbers of 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game.

In the playoffs, he jacked up his numbers to 29 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 5.5 apg and 1.4 bpg as he helped Phoenix reach the Western Conference semifinals, where they bowed to eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

For the 2023-24 NBA season, Durant is forming a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and offseason acquisition Bradley Beal. The Suns also have a new coach in Frank Vogel, who led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.

Kevin Durant and the Suns will begin their title challenge away to the Golden State Warriors on October 24.

Kevin Durant high on his new Big 3 in Phoenix

Phoenix Suns’ superstar forward Kevin Durant is expecting big things from his newly formed Big 3 combination at the Valley with fellow All-Stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. In particular, he sees them being a handful for opposing teams on the offensive end.

Beal joined Durant and Booker in the offseason from the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul and other assets.

In a recent press conference, KD highlighted how in their new offensive setup, opposing teams have a lot to worry about. This should work to their advantage, provided that they play smart and within the system.

“You got guys that command respect out there,” Durant said.

“Book drives to the rim, there’s gonna be guys coming over, same with Bradley, same with myself. On different areas of the floor, it’s gonna open up everything for everyone. You can’t guard all of us at once, especially when guys like Book can command a double team.”

Kevin Durant finished last season with averages of 26 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Booker tallied 27.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a steal while Beal wound up with norms of 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns certainly look like a tough team in 2023.