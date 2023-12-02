Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest update on 2x NBA champion's availability (Dec. 2)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at home. They won't get enough rest, as they are back at it again on Saturday for a showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Since he's just two games removed from recovering a minor foot injury, is Kevin Durant playing tonight in the second game of a back-to-back?

The Suns' injury report for Saturday's game has not been released, but they are expected to have just three players listed – Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Damion Lee. Durant played 36 minutes in his last two games, so he will likely be available to play against the Grizzlies.

KD missed the games on Nov. 24 and 26 because of a foot injury. It was a precautionary measure for the Suns, as they are already without Booker and Beal for a good chunk of the season.

Kevin Durant did not miss a beat despite sitting out two games to nurse a foot injury. He scored 30 points in his first two games back from the injury on Nov. 29 against the Toronto Raptors and Dec. 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

Durant has no other choice but to do the heavy lifting, as Booker and Beal are injured. The Phoenix Suns Big 3 has not played a regular-season game together, and fans are still waiting for their debut as a trio.

Booker has been dealing with foot issues in the early part of the season. He returned midway through November and played like an MVP but suffered a sprained right ankle on Wednesday against the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Beal has only appeared in three games this season due to a back injury. He was ruled out for three weeks on Nov. 17, so he will likely get re-evaluated next week.

Kevin Durant now a top 10 scorer in NBA history

Kevin Durant needed 17 points on Friday night to pass Moses Malone in tenth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Durant broke into the top 10 with 50.3 seconds left in the second quarter. He drove in the baseline for an easy layup, making it to the top 10 in just 1,003 days.

"It's a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats," Durant said after the game. It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point. ... As a basketball player, I think it's our job to go back and know the history of the game and who paved the way for us."

