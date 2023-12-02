"Unc still got it": NBA fans in shambles after Gregg Popovich pretends to shoot jumper from the sidelines midgame

Gregg Popovich had fans in shambles after faking a shot from the sidelines during the San Antonio Spurs game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Popovich still has the time to make people smile even though the Spurs lost their 14th consecutive game on Friday night.

The Spurs were down by 16 points with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brandon Ingram had possession of the ball and was being defended by Keldon Johnson. Ingram tried to get past Johnson, who held his ground. Cedi Osman came for the help that freed up Naji Marshall in the right corner.

Ingram noticed the help from Osman so he did the right thing to pass the ball to an open teammate. But with Popovich wearing black, which is the color of the Pelicans jersey, Ingram accidentally turned the ball over after passing directly to the Hall of Fame coach, who faked an attempt from the sidelines.

Here's the video of Coach Pop's hilarious attempt that got some laughs inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans:

Gregg Popovich's hilarious attempt sent NBA fans into shambles on social media. They loved Coach Pop's demeanor despite the San Antonio Spurs frustrating losing streak overshadowing Victor Wembanyama's rookie campaign.

One fan wrote:

"Unc still got it."

Another fan blamed Pop's black shirt for getting Ingram confused:

"This Mannnn lol got my homie confused! Get a yellow shirt pls."

This fan thought that Gregg Popovich would have made the shot if he took it:

"He had it but he didn't wanna show up the young guns!"

Here are other comments and reactions to Coach Pop's sideline humor:

What is the longest losing streak in Gregg Popovich's career?

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich is one of the greatest head coaches in NBA history, but he hasn't managed to help the San Antonio Spurs win a lot of games over the past few seasons. With Popovich and the Spurs currently riding a 14-game losing streak, what is the longest skid in the career of the Hall of Fame head coach?

The longest losing streak of Pop's career is 16 games, which the Spurs accomplished last season. They might break the record next week with the team's next three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.

